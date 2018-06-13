Summer reading program begins
By Editor | June 13, 2018
This group of Hazlehurst summer reading participants really enjoyed playing games and having some local young musicians perform. Remember, the reading program is every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Hazlehurst Library. Huntington Lumber Company and Mona and Mike Maxwell are sponsors.
Posted in People
