County-wide mass choir practicing for July event
Jay Hodges, Minister of Music for First Baptist Hazlehurst, is extending an invitation to the choir members or singers in congregations to be part of a county-wide mass choir opportunity for a special Gospel-centered outreach this summer.
We are calling on churches to join us in reaching our county with the life-changing power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through an outreach event in July that will be called “Christ 4 Copiah: A Freedom Celebration.” This will be a 4-night event July 1-4, 6:00-7:30 nightly at the Train Depot Pavilion in Downtown Hazlehurst.
To read more about how to join the mass choir, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.