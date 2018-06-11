Donna Sue Wilson, 73, passed away June 10, 2018 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Wilson; sister, Kathy B. Gilmer (Tommy) of Silver City; niece, Kim-Sue Wise (Kenny) of Hattiesburg; niece, Kacey McLendon (Robert) of Belzoni; nephew, John Richard Austin; and grandniece, Carly Wise.

Memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Family request casual dress for the visitation and funeral service.