Fred Watson Bishop died on June 8, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg from 1pm-5pm, Sunday June 10, 2018. Funeral will be at 10:00 am on Monday, June 11, 2018, interment will follow in the Hazlehurst City Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

He was 79. Fred was born in Crystal Springs, MS, lived in Port Gibson, MS and El Paso, TX before moving to Vicksburg in 1963.

Fred worked at LeTourneau, Grand Gulf and Bectel for 20 years. He opened Lucky Fisherman restaurant in 1981 to 2007. Fred was a member of the Grace Baptist Church and was a Mason. He married his wife, Carol Brown on June 12, 1959.

He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew B Bishop and Gertrude Bishop, also his brother Milton Bishop.

He is survived by his 2 sons Jimmy(Carol) Bishop of Utica MS, Kevin(Linda) Bishop of Vicksburg, his daughter Bendy(Eddie) Anders of Learned MS, his brother Wilton Bishop of Walla Walla, Washington, his sister Verbalee Watts of Brookhaven MS and his grandchildren are Kristi Odom and Devin Bishop, and great-grandchild Bexley Odom, Keyton(Hope) Anders, April and Mike Turnage, and great-grandchildren Sawyer, Sydney and Swayze Turnage, and Stephanie and Mikiah Cotton.