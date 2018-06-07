Youth fishing rodeo at Lake Hazle

Area youths can enjoy a day at newly renovated Lake Hazle and raise money for a good cause. Socks for Heroes is hosting a youth fishing rodeo on Sat., June 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Age divisions are 2-4 years (fishing for toys) and 5-16 years (fishing in the lake). Each division will offer prizes and awards at the conclusion of the event. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Those interested are advised to register by June 10. For more information, contact Cathy Stroud at 601-695-4140.