Seasons come to a close

Rec league baseball and softball season has come to a close for many boys and girls around Copiah County. All-star teams have been announced, and we will publish photos of those teams and the sponsored teams as space becomes available over the next few weeks.

I offer a hearty ‘thank you’ to all the men and women who volunteer their time to coach, serve as board members of the various leagues and in any number of other capacities that require blood, sweat and tears to make it all work. Umpires, too, in the various leagues and age groups are commended for their commitment to fair and safe play for all participants.

Congratulations on a great season, everyone!