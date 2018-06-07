Jacob Anthony Greer, 32, of Crystal Springs, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center

Visitation will be Friday, June 8, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. The celebration service will be held Saturday, June 9, at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church Jackson prior to the service. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Arrangements are being provided by Stringer Family Funeral Services of Crystal Springs.

Mr. Greer was born to parents Rita and Anthony Greer of Crystal Springs on July 27, 1985.

Jake grew up in Crystal Springs and graduated from Copiah Academy in 2004, where he was an ace pitcher on the high school baseball team from 8th-12th grade. He graduated from Copiah Lincoln Community College and earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Mississippi in 2009, where he majored in Hospitality Management. Jake then went to work for the City of Jackson at the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau. He later and most recently worked in Jackson for the State of Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System. (PERS)

Jake married his high school sweetheart Rebecca Hankins of Hazlehurst in August 2011. They were blessed by the birth of their son, James Randall Greer in February 2017.

They are active members of First Baptist Church Jackson where Jake served as a deacon. They have been blessed to be members of the Fiser/Steele Sunday School Class.

Jake loved hunting, fishing, and was an avid supporter of Ole Miss Athletics. He also loved to sing and play the guitar and mandolin with his dad and brother Brandon. Jake was best known for his quiet humble spirit, a constant smile, and his love and devotion to his family and his Lord Jesus Christ.

Jake is survived by his wife Rebecca and son James of Madison; parents, Rita and Anthony Greer of Crystal Springs; brother, Brandon Greer of Madison; grandmother, Christine Burkett of Harrisville and his Dachshund, Millie.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James B. Burkett of Harrisville and Sally and James Greer of Crystal Springs.

Jake’s wish was that memorials be made to the Wilson Research Foundation, Methodist Rehabilitation to help support research for other spinal cord injury patients.

Methodist Rehabilitation

(Wilson Research Foundation)

1350 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave.

Jackson, MS 39216