Boone retires

It saddens us to announce the retirement of Robby Boone. His last working day was this past Thursday, May 31. Robby Boone has been an integral part of MDOT Maintenance Division for the last 34 1/2 years. His contributions will always be valued and remembered. His hard work, commitment, and dedication are worthy of admiration. He will be greatly missed. Filling his shoes will be an almost impossible task. But I believe his successor, Kathy Strickland, will give it everything she’s got and I know she will do a good job. As a tribute, we gave Robby a lunch party with BBQ and all the trimmings, on Thursday, May 31, to honor and appreciate an esteemed employee and a great person. On behalf of everyone at MDOT, we would like to wish him the best of luck. Seated on the front row is Robby Boone. Standing from left to right are: Derrick Harris, Joe McDougle, Larry Gary, Luke Gandy, Orlando Smith, Elan Smith, Kathy Strickland, and Adam Whittington.