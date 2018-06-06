Nina Y Hobby

Nina Hobby, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away June 1, 2018 at Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 8, 2018 from 10am-12am at Gatesville Baptist Church, Crystal Springs with services to follow at 12am with burial at Gatesville Cemetery.



Ms. Hobby worked for many years as an assistant manager at Orgill Brothers and Company. She enjoyed spending time in the garden and planting flowers. She loved crocheting and making things for her family. She was a huge sports fan and had quite a collection of Sports Illustrated magazines and memorabilia. She was a beautiful lady with a great sense of humor. She loved her family and will be dearly missed.



Ms. Hobby is survived by her daughters, Juanita Casadaban (Mike) of Crystal Springs and Carolyn Wilkinson of Pinson, AL.; brothers, Aaron McDuffie, David McDuffie, Edward McDuffie; sisters, Linda Diane McAlister, Merle McDuffie, Joyce Mitchell, Francis Crosby; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.