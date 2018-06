Ms. LaVonne T. Jones was recently honored by the House of Representatives upon her retirement from the Friends of Children’s Brushy Creek Headstart in Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst Mt. Sinai Headstart, after “rendering 35 years of unceasing and dedicated service to the children and parents of Copiah County.” The proclamation was presented by Rep. Gregory L. Holloway, Sr. and Philip Gunn, Speaker of the House.