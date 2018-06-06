Coleman honored by House

Kenneth Coleman was honored by the House of Representatives recently as an “Outstanding Humanitarian and Progressive Leader” by Rep. Gregory L. Holloway, Sr. and Philip Gunn, Speaker of the House. In part, the proclamation read: “for his unceasing, dedicated and merited services contributed to the relief efforts in Puerto Rico in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, where he demonstrated selfless resolve to provide comfort, counsel and aid to the island’s citizens.”