Joyce White Willekens

Joyce Lupo White Willekens, 87, formerly of Hazlehurst, died Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Ocean Springs.

Services will be held Saturday, June 9, from First Baptist Church Hazlehurst with visitation from 9-11 a.m. and services at 11 with Bro. John Matthews officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Brookhaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Willekens was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Beauregard to Otha and Julia Lupo. She was a former bookkeeper at Mississippi Power & Light and a former teller at Copiah Bank. She was an active member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was the director for homebound services for many years.

She was preceded in death by: husbands, James Earl White and Pieter Karl Willekens; brothers, Olive Lupo and O. D. Lupo; sisters, Velma Singleton, Frances Brown, Faye Slaughter, Dorothy Screws, Edna Earl Klothe and Wilna Perry.

Survivors include: sons, James Hill, Marshall (Susan) Hill, Jeff (Matilde) Hill, and Keith Hill; daughter, Teresa (Mike) Callahan; brother, William (Audrey Jean) Lupo; sister, Helen Lammons; sister-in-law, Tommie Lupo; grandchildren, Jamie (Melissa) Hill, Brad (Cheryl) Hill, Tony Hill, Hannah (Joel) Shores, Jayson Ramierz, Amy Joyce Hill, Erin Callahan; great grandchildren, Austin Hill, Ashton Hill, Huntley Hill, Brody Keen and Kylie Keen.

Pallbearers include: Jamie Hill, Brad Hill, Tony Hill, Ted Dear, Zach Dear and Daniel Hemphill.

A special thank you for the loving care of the staff at The Gardens in Ocean Springs and Southern Care Hospice.