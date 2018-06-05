Calvin Lyles, Sr. of Hazlehurst died on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at the age of 68.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 11am at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, NJ.

Calvin was born on November 2, 1949 in Plainfield, NJ to Ruth (Green) Lyles but was raised by Henry & Martha (Butler) Cox. He is survived by five children: Calvin Lyles, Jr., Kevin S. Lyles, Kerrin M. Lyles, Stephanie Bufkin and Kimberly T. Stephens as well as twelve grandchildren.