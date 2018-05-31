Wesson Cobra Awards

Wesson Attendance Center held its athletic banquet on Sat., May 5 at the Thames Center on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Boys’ basketball winners are (seated from left): Dale Thigpen – Mr. Hustle, Senior; JD Allen – Most Valuable Offensive Player, Most Versatile, Offensive MVP District 8-3A; Slay Acy – Most Valuable Defensive Player; Darrion Gibson – Most Improved. Standing from left: Antrelle Sims – Coaches Award; Kenner Bizot – Best Rebounder, Rookie of the Year, Coaches Award; Shemar Dickerson – Most Valuable Offensive Player, All District Region 8-3A. Photo by Tracy Fischer.