Recipients of the 2018 Michael “Moochie” Williams Award were Destinequa Stewart and Tim Steward.

The Michael “Moochie” Williams Memorial Spirit Award was established in 2010 in memory of Michael “Moochie” Williams, a friend of the Hazlehurst Community Sports League and a longtime supporter of the Hazlehurst High School Sports Booster Club.

For more information about the winners and the award, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.