Copiah County voters will go to the election polls to cast ballots in the race for U. S. Senate and the 2nd District U. S. House seat on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Precincts open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

A runoff election, if necessary, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16.

Below is the sample ballot for the June 5 primary.