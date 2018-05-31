Hazlehurst library ‘rocking’ the summer!
The Hazlehurst Library will be rocking this summer with the summer reading program, beginning Tuesday, June 5, with Music in Our Town (Please bring your musical talent and instruments – all are welcome) All events are from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.
Other programs for the summer are:
Tuesday, June 12: Let’s Make Instruments (help us make the instruments and then perform)
Tuesday, June 19: The Hazlehurst High School Marching Band will be rocking
Friday, June 29: Award/Celebration Day. The Hazlehurst Fire Department will be rocking to the beat
Register to participate in the reading program. See how many books you can read between June 5 and June 28 for prizes! Come check out your books and start reading June 5, beginning at 10 a.m.