Georgetown summer reading

Georgetown Friends of the Library are ready for the summer reading program with their new sign – Better Together! The summer reading program will be held Fridays in June beginning at 10 a.m. The group has worked hard to make sure the participants have an exciting summer. “Libraries Rock” is the theme for the year and Fridays at the Georgetown Library will be the place to be in June. Pictured are Friends, left to right, Darlene Corr, Madise McNeal, Lynn Ingle, Wanda McLendon, Judy McLendon, Patricia Free, Summer Harriston, and Mamie DuBose.