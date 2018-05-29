Mal Jones By Editor | May 29, 2018 | 0 Services for Mal Jones of Hazlehurst will be held Friday, June 1, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. at the Hazlehurst United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 9 at the church. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Nell G. Thomas May 24, 2018 Arthur “Bob” Thomas May 24, 2018 | No Comments » Mary Frances Taylor May 18, 2018 Arlene Stewart May 14, 2018 | No Comments » Hugh Lee Swilley May 14, 2018 | No Comments »