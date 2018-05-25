Memorial Day service at Courthouse

The 2018 Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in the Copiah County Courthouse on Monday, May 28, at 10 a.m. The speaker for the event will be Harold Jones, Sheriff of Copiah County. A special tribute (Table for a Fallen Soldier) will be presented by the Cherokee Rose Chapter of the NSDAR.

The memorial service will also have a placing of the wreath at the War Memorial by a member of the Hazlehurst Police Department, followed by taps by William Teasley. If rain, all services will be held inside the courthouse.