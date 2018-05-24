Wesson baseball awards

Wesson Attendance Center held its athletic banquet on Sat., May 5 at the Thames Center on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Baseball winners are: (seated) Front(L-R) Dale Thigpen – Most Improved, Senior; Jim Guess – 1st Team All Region 8-3A; Cade Lowery- Best Defensive Player; Aaron Mooney – 1st Team All Region 8-3A; Lane Thompson – Most Versatile. Standing from left: Slay Acy – Team Captain; Kenner Bizot – Most Valuable Player, Team Captain, 1st Team All Region 8-3A; Will McInnis – Best Offensive Player, 1st Team All Region 8-3A. Photo by Tracy Fischer.