Recognizing EMS

This week, May 20-27, marks the fortieth year of observing National Emergency Services Week. So far in 2018, more than 30 men and women in pre-hospital emergency services have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Please take time this week to remember these fallen heroes and their families. Copiah County is proud to announce the recent Emergency Medical Responders class concluded with over 60 participants. New responders and recertifying members will be licensed for a two year period before taking a refresher course and CPR again. First responders serve the communities, acting as first on scene to render first aid and basic life support, having patients prepared for ASAP EMS, the county’s ambulance service, to arrive for advanced life support and care during transport to an emergency facility. The Copiah County Fire Chiefs Association would like to ask you to join in honoring and in gratitude to the fire departments’ Emergency Medical Responders, ASAP EMS, and those across the county that sacrifice their time and efforts to provide emergency medical attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the citizens of Copiah County, the state, and nation.