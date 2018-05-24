Indians getting ready
Hazlehurst Indian Head Coach Todd McDaniel talks with his players about areas in which the Indians need improvement for the fall season and the 7 on 7 games this summer. The Indians played recently at the Co-Lin jamboree. Photo by Crockett Action Shots
