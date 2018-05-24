Arthur “Bob” Thomas, 96, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 23, 2018 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

A private family services will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handling arrangements.

Mr. Thomas was a WWII Veteran serving 22 years in the US Navy retiring as Lt. Commander. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends at Rolling Hills Country Club and spending time with his family.