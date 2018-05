Mary Frances Taylor, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 1:30pm-3pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 3pm Sunday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Taylor was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She worked at Crystal Springs High School for 38 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward Earl Taylor and her parents, HM and Myrtle Gaddy Selman.