Show your support, community pride

On Saturday, Hazlehurst hosts the premier event of the Keep Mississippi Beautiful cleanup campaign. Thousands of hours have been spent by our local Keep Copiah County Beautiful committee members and volunteers, along with employees of the City of Hazlehurst Street Department, to prepare Lake Hazle for the wealth of state dignitaries that will be attending. We all need to show up, give our thanks and show our support for their efforts and for furthering the cause to clean up our town.

One thing that anybody can do and everybody should do is simply placing garbage at the curb for pickup in a sealable container. Nothing is more disheartening to me than to drive into town on ‘Trash Day’ and see bags of garbage sitting on the curbs of our beautiful streets waiting for dogs or other animals to tear into them and/or for the wind to blow it around town. Common sense says that the way to keep it secure is to put it in something that has a lid on it.