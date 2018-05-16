Farm pond management seminar

Farm Pond Management Seminar will be held  Tuesday, May 22,  at 6:30 p.m. at the Copiah County Fairgrounds. Gallman.
Learn how to manage these little fish into trophy fish!
Topics that will be covered: Stocking Rates, Management, Weed Control, Liming and Fertilization.
The program will be conducted by Bill Maily, Mississippi State University. No cost to attend.
Please call (601) 892-1809 to register, Copiah County Extension Service    (601) 892-1809
