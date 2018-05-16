Farm Pond Management Seminar will be held Tuesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Copiah County Fairgrounds. Gallman.

Learn how to manage these little fish into trophy fish!

Topics that will be covered: Stocking Rates, Management, Weed Control, Liming and Fertilization.

The program will be conducted by Bill Maily, Mississippi State University. No cost to attend.

Please call (601) 892-1809 to register, Copiah County Extension Service (601) 892-1809

Mississippi State University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or group affiliation, age, disability or veteran status.