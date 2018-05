Otis Charles Joiner, Sr., 79, a Hazlehurst native and a resident of Duncanville, TX. died Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Duncanville.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 19, at 11:00 a.m., at Sardis M. B. Church, Monticello Road, Hazlehurst. Public viewing will be Friday, May 18, beginning at 1 p.m., with the family hour held from 7-8 p.m. at The House of Peoples Funeral Home.