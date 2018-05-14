Hugh Lee Swilley, 85, of Hazlehurst, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Services will be held Tuesday, May 15, from Antioch M. B. Church at 11 a.m. with Dr. Danny Swilley officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter Rescue Mission Church Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Swilley was born Aug. 13, 1932, to Leroy and Pearlie Swilley Brooks in Hazlehurst. He was a member of St. Peter Rescue Mission Church and was married to Bernice Martin July 3, 1954, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include: children, Roy Lee (Dorothy) Swilley of Columbia, SC, Laura (Ben) Perry of Byram, Hugh (Patricia) Swilley of Hazlehurst, Dr. Danny (Vanessa) Swilley of Columbia, SC, Frank (Candice) Swilley, Benita (Jesse) Larry, Byron (Kim) Swilley, William Samuels and adopted son, Larry (Betty) Smith, all of Hazlehurst; brother, Charlie Frank (Luella) Swilley of Detroit, MI; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.