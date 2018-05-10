Band members recognized

These band members at Copiah Academy were recognized at the CA band banquet Saturday night, April 28. Left to right, Row 1: Leadership, Drum Major-Anna Payton McMillian, Leadership, Drum Major-Gabby Thornton; row 2: Versatile JH-Nathan Steele, Most Improved-Peyton Bradley, Most Outstanding-Connor Douglas, Leadership-Dalton Knight; Not pictured-Versatile JH-Mary Beth Coates, Versatile HS Emily Claire Coates

To see other band awards, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.