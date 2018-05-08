Services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Clark Mullen of Hazlehurst are 11:00 am Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Stronghope Baptist Church with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30 am until time of service.

Mr. James “Jimmy” Clark Mullen, 76 went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on June 24, 1941 to the late Tom and Christine Mullen.

He was a member of Stronghope Baptist Church and was retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Charlotte Blackmon Mullen; son, Tommy Mullen; brother, Bill Mullen and sister, Bobbie Mullen Beard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Reggie Dale Mullen and sister, Sue Helen Mullen Elkins and numerous nieces and nephews.