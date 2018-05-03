Others stepping up

Believe it or not, the news of Advance Auto Parts phased shut-down of its distribution facility in Gallman by the end of 2018 could be worse April 25 edition of the Courier). The executive director’s report to the Copiah County Economic Development District’s trustees on Monday injected a bit of hope that many of the 284 jobs lost in the decision could be absorbed by local industries, including DG Foods and Sanderson Farms. Both companies have contacted the director in the past few days about the opportunity to hire already trained local workers.

So, the gash in our local economy because of AAP’s decision may not be as deep as originally thought. Like CCEDD and the rest of those dependent on the job creators in the county, we are hopeful for those affected by the shutdown will be employed here soon.