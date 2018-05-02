Beatrice Germany Jones, age 102, passed away on May 2, 2018 at the Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst, MS.

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg, MS led by longtime Pastor and friend Dr. Gordon Sansing.

She lived a life of service and love as a mother, pastor’s wife, and public school teacher. Born March 16, 1916 in Gonzalez, LA, she was a graduate of Louisiana State University and received further education at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. There she met her husband, Rev. J Harold Jones who preceded her in death. Together, they served churches in several communities in Louisiana and Mississippi. She taught school in Rankin County and Warren County for more than 30 years. In her retirement, until age 90, she taught and led a program of English as a second language through First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS.

She is survived by three sons, David (Sheila) Jones, Columbia, SC; Jamie (Janice) Jones, Nashville, TN, and Dan (Lydia) Jones, Hazlehurst, MS; sister, Bobby Germany, Baton Rouge, LA; as well as 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The family expresses special appreciation to her physician, Dr. Randy Hankins and to the caring staff at Pine Crest Guest Home.