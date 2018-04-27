Nella Beasley Duckworth

Services are scheduled for Mrs. Nella Duckworth on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Pearl Valley Baptist Church in Wesson, MS. Visitation is at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Duckworth, 88 years old, of Pearl Valley died April 24, 2018 following a long illness at Hospice Ministries. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Rev. David Langston will officiate. Mrs. Duckworth will be laid to rest at Lowe Cemetery in Copiah County. Pall bearers will be Dennis Sharp, Don Hart, Jeremy Hart, Josh Hart, C. J. Duckworth, and Taylor Byrd.

She is preceded by her beloved husband, Hoye Frank Duckworth, of 44 years and her poodle GiGi. She is survived by her children: Susan Hart (Don) of Wesson, Jay Duckworth (Tamara) of Pelahatchie, Gay Sharp (Dennis) of Brandon, and Abby McNeil of Wesson. Grandchildren include: Jeremy and Josh Hart, Lindsey Duckworth Byrd (Taylor), Alex McNeil, C.J. Duckworth (Candace), Taylor Sharp, Carlee and Samantha Goode, and Ben McCarroll. Great grandchildren are Liam and Landon Byrd.

In 1949, Mrs. Duckworth met and married her husband. Mr. Duckworth was retired Air Force and a veteran of WWII. While her husband served in the military, Mrs. Duckworth had the opportunity to travel around the world from Biloxi to Germany to Africa to Alabama and back to Mississippi. Mrs. Duckworth won the title of Mrs. Mississippi in 1954 and traveled to Asbury Park, New Jersey, to compete in the Mrs. American pageant. She also visited Israel, the holy land, fulfilling one of her lifelong dreams.

Mrs. Duckworth is a native of Pearl Valley and was a retired telephone operator with a long career at South Central Bell. She was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir at Pearl Valley Baptist Church for 40 plus years.

Mrs. Duckworth’s favorite hobbies were gardening, QVC surfing, shopping, writing poems, and playing dominoes with family and friends. She loved to cook and share God’s love and mercy. Her life was a testimony to all the people who came in contact with her.