Wesson tennis enjoys success

Last season, Wesson’s tennis team experienced an undefeated regular season that was highlighted by a win over 5A contender Brookhaven and suffered only one loss, a razor-thin 4-3 match with perennial state champion St. Andrews in the South State Playoffs. Wesson’s Erich Fischer, who signed to play with Jones County Junior College, won the 3A Boys Singles State Championship, and three other Cobras seniors signed to play for Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

2018 WESSON TENNIS TEAM – Wesson High School tennis team did very well this year in spite of losing some of their best players last year. Pictured are: front row left to right, Lauren Robinson, Alyssa Carraway, Gabriela Flores, Maddy Robinson, Alayna Westrope, Kamryn Bridges, Vivian McRee, Baylee Newman; middle row, Olivia Clark, Amber Brinson, Kimberly San, Jasmine King, Morgan Wesley, Melody Ashley, Shaylin Green; back row, Jaiden Smith, Turner Green, Tristan Jaudon, Zachary Franklin, Skyler Rasberry, Cooper Brinson, Reid Crow, Drew Hulon, Samuel Carraway, Lane Westrope. (Not pictured: Molly Granger, Braden Taylor, and Anna Katherine Harrell)