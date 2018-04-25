Sponsoring Great American Cleanup
Scott Hartley, right, of Rogel Ford in Crystal Springs, presented Nora Berch, Copiah County Tourism Director, a check to help with the Great American Cleanup campaign taking place May 19, beginning at 8 a.m. at Lake Hazle.
Posted in News
Related Posts
Fine Arts Month begins this weekend
March 28, 2018 | No Comments »
Mayor proclaims April as Fine Arts Month in Hazlehurst
March 15, 2018 | No Comments »
City appoints Dr. Dan Jones to school board
February 14, 2018 | No Comments »
Annual tree sale Feb. 10, USDA building
February 7, 2018 | No Comments »
Copiah County chosen for state-wide honors
February 2, 2018 | No Comments »