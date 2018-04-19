KCCB earns our respect

Keep Copiah County Beautiful continues to rake in the awards from Keep Mississippi Beautiful each year, this year earning the President’s Circle Award. For this we congratulate the men and women who volunteer their time to improving our communities through beautification projects, anti-litter programs in our schools and plain old hard work. And, we are grateful.

Truth is, we all must do our part to make Copiah County beautiful and KEEP it that way. As incredible as they are, even a small group of dedicated volunteers can’t do it all.

– Joe Coates, Publisher