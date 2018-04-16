Cheryl Ann Bullock
Cheryl Ann Buckley Bullock, 61, of Georgetown passed away April 15, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 2pm Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Bullock graduated from Harrisville Attendance Center. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Anabel Bullock and her fiancé Michael Knight of Georgetown; brother, Dennis Earl Buckley and wife Lina of Harrisville; and four granddaughters.