Would like to see this

How many others of you go through a ton of plastic drink bottles, plastic coffee containers, cardboard boxes, paper products and the like each month? The mountain of recyclable waste we produce in this county is immeasurable.

The City of Crystal Springs has a recycling program through its waste pick-up service that has heavy participation from its residents. Other municipalities in the county do not have a provider that offers this service, though Wesson did at one time.

I’d like to see that change in our county seat–preferably curb-side recycling for all residents and businesses. It’s time everyone joined the effort to recycle all that can be.