Jerry Blaine White, Sr.
Jerry Blaine White, Sr., 68, of Harrisville, passed away April 10, 2018 at his residence. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs and 10am-11am Friday at Antioch Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Antioch Baptist Church with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.
Mr. White was a native of Copiah County. He moved to Harrisville 62 years ago. Mr. White graduated from Harrisville High School and was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church. He loved fishing, NASCAR, D’Lo Speedway and Jackson Motor Speedway. He was a very hard and diligent worker and would bend over backwards for anyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, J. B. White, Mother, Myrtis Lewis White, sister, Betty Walker Bannister, brother, Billy Wayne White, paternal grandparents, William Green White and Sarah McManus White, and maternal grandparents, John Franklin Lewis and Olivia Jones Lewis.
He is survived by his children, Mechelle Daniels Pruden, Jerry Blaine White, Jr. (Terri), and Shonda McRaney Pinter (Anthony); grandchildren, David Daniels, Scarlett White, Stephanie White, Samantha White, Shannon E. Lohr, Alex McRaney, Jacob McRaney, and Victoria McRaney Mylchreest (Miles); great grandchildren, John Allen Lohr and Brantley Eugene Lohr; sibling, Linda White Puckett; nieces and nephews, Lorrie Walker Dove, Eddie Walker, Dyral Bannister, Mark Bannister, Olivia White Lee, and Mellissa White; great nieces and great nephews, Tyler Dove, Ryan Dove, Hannah Walker, Dyral Allen Bannister, Alissa Bannister, William (Willy) Bannister, Violet White Lee, Opal White Lee, and William Scott (White) Brister; great great nephew, Dawson Dove; special friends, David and Cindy Plemons, Bobby and Louise Purvis, Jimmy Swan, and Wendy and Jimmy Nelson; and special caretaker and friend, Booger.