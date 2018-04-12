Jerry Blaine White, Sr., 68, of Harrisville, passed away April 10, 2018 at his residence. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs and 10am-11am Friday at Antioch Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Antioch Baptist Church with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. White was a native of Copiah County. He moved to Harrisville 62 years ago. Mr. White graduated from Harrisville High School and was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church. He loved fishing, NASCAR, D’Lo Speedway and Jackson Motor Speedway. He was a very hard and diligent worker and would bend over backwards for anyone.

He was preceded in death by his father, J. B. White, Mother, Myrtis Lewis White, sister, Betty Walker Bannister, brother, Billy Wayne White, paternal grandparents, William Green White and Sarah McManus White, and maternal grandparents, John Franklin Lewis and Olivia Jones Lewis.