Harold Boleware

Harold Daley Boleware, age 94, of Kosciusko, died Monday, April 9 at the Mississippi State Veteran Home in Kosciusko. Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 2pm Friday at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Boleware is survived by his wife, Shirley Winders Boleware, and friend since 1948; his daughter and son-in-law of Raleigh, NC, Sharon and Mike Graves, his daughter and son-in-law of Madison, Valerie and Jim Crout, and his only granddaughter, Jamie Crout. He also leaves behind 3 step-children, 5 step-grandchildren and 17 step great grandchildren.

Harold was a veteran of World War II from 1943-1946. He joined the army as a member of the 331st Combat Team where his tour of duty was in the European Theater. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart for injuries during the war. He grew up in Crystal Springs, MS. After graduating from high school he attended Hinds Junior College where he graduated in 1942. Once he returned from the war, he graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy from Bowling Green Business University in 1948. After graduation he returned to Jackson, MS and began his career in accounting. He worked for a local accounting agency for several years, then struck out on his own as a sole practitioner. He later joined with Larry Godard and later, with Arthur Henderson to form Boleware, Godard, and Henderson accounting firm. His firm merged several times and eventually became Horne CPA Group in 1998. Harold continued to work until 2004 when he retired, four days shy of 81st birthday working a total of 56 years in accounting.

Harold enjoyed spending his free time taking his daughters to the K-K Stables, many horse shows, and high school rodeos and spending time with the many friends he met there. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 153.