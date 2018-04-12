Mrs. Alice Jean Hammond Little, 83, passed from this life on April 10, 2018 in Biloxi, MS, where she made her home at Bay Cove Assisted Living and Memory Care. Alice was born in the Kreole Community of Moss Point, MS and been a lifelong resident of Jackson County until moving to Bay Cove a few years ago.

A graduate of Moss Point High School and Perkinston Junior College, Alice was employed by the Pascagoula-Moss Point Bank for 15 years. She later became a devoted full time mother and homemaker. She and her husband moved to the Big Point community where they resided for 38 years prior to their move to Biloxi. She was an active attendee of the Big Point United Methodist Church for over 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin M. Hammond and Mary Evelyn Broun Hammond, her sister, Emma L. Johnson, and her brothers, Harry D. Hammond and Benjamin L. Hammond.

Alice is survived by her loving husband, Jerry T. Little of Biloxi; her son, William F. Little; daughter, Catherine M. Little; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, april 14, 2018 from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. at Holder-Wells Funeral Home, 4007 Main St., Moss Point, MS 39563 with funeral service beginning at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be Monday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Hazlehurst City Cemetery in Hazlehurst, MS.

Holder-Wells Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the onlijne register for Mrs. Little, www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com