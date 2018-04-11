Celebrating 25 church years

The Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4063 Antioch Road, Hazlehurst, will honor their pastor and wife, Dr. Willie J. Jones and Sis. Cheryl D. Jones, for 25 years of faithful service Sunday, April 22, at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited. Dinner will be served. For additional information you may call 601-892-5208.