Shirley Thedford

Shirley MarieThedford, 86, of Wesson, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Services are 10:00 am Thursday, April 12, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with interment at Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is Wednesday, April 11, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Riverwood.

She was born on December 28, 1931 to John and Adeline Bansley.

She was a homemaker and a member of Mt Zion Baptist Church. She loved shopping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all those that loved and knew her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Thomas Haley Thedford, Sr.; and son, David Wayne Thedford; sister, Florence Bansley and brother, Eddie Bansley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Thomas Thedford, Jr., Benny Ray Thedford, Johnny Evan Thedford; daughters, Joyce Marie, Joanne Borel, Patsy Cline, Cindy Rippy and Shirley Cline; and sister, Mary Bansley.

She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.