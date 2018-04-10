Mr. Robert Earl Pell, 63, of Wesson went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2018.

He was born on March 12, 1955to Quitman David Pell and Mary Louise Pell.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs . He enjoyed walking, fishing and he loved the outdoors.

Preceding him in death were his were his parents; brothers, David Pell Jr. and Leonard Allen Pell.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Robert E. Pell of Shorewood, Ill: daughter, Heather Anderson Thomas, of Salem, Ill; brother, Michael Pell, of Crystal Springs, and sisters, Candy Walker and husband, Ray of Wesson; Susan Wallace and husband, Roy and Lisa Franklin of Wesson.

Services will be at a later date.