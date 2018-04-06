James S. Dirickson, 75, of Brandon, passed away April 5, 2018 at his residence. Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Services will be 2pm Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Dirickson was a native of Matador, Texas. He moved to Mississippi in 1963. He lived in Crystal Springs form 1963 until 2017 when his health failed and he moved to Brandon for his sister to care for him. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.