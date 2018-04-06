Alford Lamar Bonner, 61, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 5, 2018 at his residence.

Graveside services will be 2pm Monday, April 9, 2018, at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Bonner was a lifelong resident of Copiah County.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Bonner and sister, Bea Keel.