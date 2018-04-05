Funeral services for Mr. Donald Wilson Brown will be on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, MS at 11 AM with burial to follow in the Wesson Cemetery in Wesson, MS. Bro. Tom McCormick will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Brookhaven Funeral home on Thursday, April 5, 2018, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Mr. Brown, 75, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born on May 19, 1942 in Pascagoula, MS, to Ralph Wilson Brown and Lena Mae Hamilton Brown. He enjoyed playing and collecting guitars and also collecting knives. Mr. Brown was a Baptist and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents Ralph and Lena Mae Brown; brother James Ralph Brown.

Survivors are his wife Linda Goza Brown of Wesson, MS; son, David Shane Brown and wife Becky of Wesson, MS; daughter, Deborah Brown Hennington and husband Mark of Hickory, NC; grandchildren, Justin Brown and wife Betty, Hanna Hall and husband Patrick, Brett Hennington and wife Kelsey, Erin Hennington, Anna Hennington and Ally Hennington; great grandchildren, Alison Rose Brown, Brayden Robert Hall and Emily Ann Hall; sister Rubye Gayle Coleman; and a host of family and friends.