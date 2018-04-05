A special ‘thank you’

Not nearly often enough do I give credit to the people who help keep us in business each week and each year. People like you reading this column right now are the heart that pumps the blood of the newspaper business and especially our community newspaper.

Whether you consume your news from our print edition or from our online edition, we strive to improve your quality of life through our stories, photos, columns and even the advertisers we present. Your support is priceless, your encouragement appreciated and your feedback valued. Thank you for subscribing to our paper and for telling others about us.