Sara “Sally” Elizabeth Ferguson Thompson

Sally Thompson, 80, of Crystal Springs, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Hospice of Ridgeland.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 7, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, with visitation beginning at 10:30 followed by the service at 11.

Sally was born June 1, 1937, in Terry to Douglas Dale Ferguson and Mary Bridgers Ferguson. Sally married Doyle Thompson, whom she met in high school, and they had two chidlren, Mary Dawn and Steven Craig. Sally lived her life in Mississippi in the cities of Terry, Crystal Springs, Jackson, Tupelo, and Clinton. She was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School, Hinds Junior College and Draughns Business College.

Sally began a career in the insurance industry, working in Jackson for Ross & Yerger Insurance Agency, Jack Gallagher with the Home Insurance Company, and Jim High’s Agency of Tupelo. Sally retired after 26 years with the Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi Association.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Crystal Springs.

Survivors include: son, Craig Thompson (Debbie Keller) and granddaughter Bethany Carroll (James).

Remembrances may be sent to Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation, P. O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.